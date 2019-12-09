Man hit with hammer in road rage fight

SAN DIEGO — A dispute between drivers near a Point Loma Heights intersection ended when one of the drivers hit a passenger in the head with a hammer, then drove off, police said Monday.

The incident started around 5:50 p.m. Sunday when an SUV driver cut another driver off near the intersection of Famosa and West Point Loma boulevards, according to San Diego police.

Both drivers pulled over and started arguing, then the pickup driver emerged with a hammer and a male passenger in the other vehicle got out to confront him, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The suspect struck the man in the head, then the other driver got a crowbar from the trunk of his vehicle and hit the suspect’s windshield as he drove off, Buttle said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a one-inch laceration to his head, which was not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

The suspect was described as a man in his 50s with a heavy build and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and tan shorts. His vehicle was described as a silver 2002 Toyota 4Runner.

Detectives with SDPD’s western division were investigating the assault.