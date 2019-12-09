Crews rescue family dog from South Bay house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A teenage girl, her grandma and their dog were home Monday afternoon when a fire broke out in Bonita.

“I couldn’t open my eyes because of the smoke,” said 15-year-old Sophia Suarez. “I was trying to breath and I couldn’t.”

Suarez said she first smelled the smoke, and as she turned the corner into the family laundry room, she saw the dryer on fire.

“I opened the dryer and I see fire,” she said. “It was in the back of the dryer. When you open the dryer you see the holes in the back and you see fire.”

Suarez said she grabbed her grandma and ran out but couldn’t get to the family dog, Chloe, in time.

“I was crying,” she said. “I was having a mental breakdown.”

Thankfully, firefighters got to Chloe in time. However, major damage was done to the laundry room. Fire investigators tell the family it will be at least four or five days before they’ll be allowed to return.