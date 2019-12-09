County had a record 483 meth deaths last year, report says

SAN DIEGO — Four hundred eighty-three San Diego County residents died from methamphetamine last year, a record number for the area, health officials said Monday.

The findings were released by the San Diego County Methamphetamine Strike Force at the Medical Examiner’s Office. Last year there were 106 more local deaths than in 2016, when 377 meth deaths were reported.

“The report utilizes data to show the overdose deaths related to methamphetamine use and the connection between this drug and crime,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan Stephan, a tri-chair of the Methamphetamine Strike Force. “We will continue to use this valuable data working with our law enforcement and community partners to combat this epidemic through prosecution of meth dealers who prey on the addicted along with strengthening treatment options to help keep people out of the criminal justice system, and enhancing public awareness to the dangers of methamphetamine.”

People experiencing a drug addiction or who want to anonymously report meth or drug activity are encouraged to call the Meth Hotline at 877-NO-2-METH or click here. Treatment resources are available at the County’s Access and Crisis Line at 888-724-7240 or by calling 2-1-1.