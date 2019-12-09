Aztecs stay undefeated on epic buzzer-beater

SAN DIEGO — In a game the San Diego State Aztecs entered as heavy favorites, it took a miraculous three-point buzzer-beater to seal a victory in front of a raucous home crowd Sunday afternoon.

The 59-57 win at Viejas Arena moved SDSU to 10-0.

The Aztecs trailed late in their surprisingly close contest with San Jose State (3-7), but junior Malachi Flynn hit a fallaway three-pointer in the final seconds.

Still undefeated, SDSU is now threatening to crack the AP’s Top 25, Mark Ziegler writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune. The sportswriter said Flynn’s epic shot helped the Aztecs avoid embarrassment and maintain momentum in what could be a special season.

“These kind of things are subjective, but (the shot) prevented what would have been up there with the worst losses in program history — at least since Steve Fisher transformed the Aztecs into a nationally relevant program and Viejas Arena into among the most impenetrable fortresses on the West Coast. It also would have sabotaged all their work in November toward an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament,” Ziegler wrote.

“Instead, the Aztecs are 10-0, one of eight remaining undefeated teams in Div. I. (Barely.)”