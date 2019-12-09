× Autopsy shows jail inmate died of heart failure

SAN DIEGO — The death three months ago of an inmate at San Diego Central Jail was due to heart disease, authorities reported Monday.

Franklin July, 66, was found in medical distress in a housing area at the downtown detention center shortly after midnight Sept. 16, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies performed CPR on July prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took over the lifesaving measures and transported the stricken man to UCSD Medical Center. Physicians there pronounced him dead about an hour later.

An autopsy determined that the inmate, who had been in custody for two days on suspicion of drug offenses, died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with contributing factors of diabetes mellitus, obesity and toxic effects of methamphetamine abuse, Lt. Michael Blevins said. The county Medical Examiner’s Office ruled July’s death accidental.

Detectives found no evidence of criminal involvement in the death of July, who was housed with several other inmates at the Front Street jail, the lieutenant said.