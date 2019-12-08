Pedestrian killed on freeway near Old Town

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 8 near Old Town Sunday evening, authorities said

The San Diego Fire Department said a pedestrian was on westbound I-8 near Taylor Street when a vehicle approached and hit them around 5:56 p.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Neither the driver nor the pedestrian were immediately identified by police.

Several lanes along westbound I-8 were blocked to traffic as authorities tended to the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.