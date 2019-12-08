× Man hit and killed by car

SAN DIEGO — A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a Ford Escape while walking east along the 7600 block of Linda Vista Road in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood of San Diego, police said.

The man, who was dressed in dark clothing, walked in front of a northbound Ford Escape SUV just before 10:25 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego Police officer Robert Heims.

The victim was discovered lying face-down with no vital signs, he said.

Police are not releasing the identity of the 28-year-old male driver. They don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash and no charges have been filed.

The San Diego police’ traffic division is now handling the investigation.

Earlier Saturday, a second pedestrian was struck while walking along Linda Vista Road. It occurred three miles south, in the 5900 block of Linda Vista, where a 19-year-old woman suffered a broken pelvis after being struck by a Toyota Prius at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The woman’s injuries were not considered life threatening.