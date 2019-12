SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of East County residents were without power Sunday evening, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

The outage was reported around 9:37 p.m. An estimated 1,927 customers were without power in the Highland Valley, Ramona and Barona areas.

SDG&E officials said power would likely be restored by 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials were working to determine what caused the outage.