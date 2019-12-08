Dogs endangered by San Diego fire

At 3:55 a.m., the fire continued to burn and the sheriff's department learned of dogs possibly trapped in the residence.

SAN DIEGO — Multiple dogs have been put at risk by a fire in the 8700 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard in San Diego, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department learned of smoke inside a residence just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The agency’s bomb and arson unit was sent to the scene, spokesperson Lt. Cliff Rinder said.

California Highway Patrol and Lakeside Fire Department have also responded.

Google Map for coordinates 32.834734 by -116.933277.

