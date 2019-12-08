Dogs endangered by San Diego fire
SAN DIEGO — Multiple dogs have been put at risk by a fire in the 8700 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard in San Diego, authorities said.
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department learned of smoke inside a residence just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
The agency’s bomb and arson unit was sent to the scene, spokesperson Lt. Cliff Rinder said.
At 3:55 a.m., the fire continued to burn and the sheriff’s department learned of dogs possibly trapped in the residence.
California Highway Patrol and Lakeside Fire Department have also responded.
32.834734 -116.933277