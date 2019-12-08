× Dogs endangered by San Diego fire

SAN DIEGO — Multiple dogs have been put at risk by a fire in the 8700 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard in San Diego, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department learned of smoke inside a residence just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The agency’s bomb and arson unit was sent to the scene, spokesperson Lt. Cliff Rinder said.

At 3:55 a.m., the fire continued to burn and the sheriff’s department learned of dogs possibly trapped in the residence.

California Highway Patrol and Lakeside Fire Department have also responded.