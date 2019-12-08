Actor Rene Auberjonois of ‘Benson,’ ‘Star Trek’ dies at 79

LOS ANGELES — Actor Rene Auberjonois, known for a wide variety of film and television roles including long-running parts on the TV shows “Benson” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” died Sunday in his Los Angeles home at the age of 79, The Associated Press reported.

The actor’s son Remy Auberjonois told the news service that his father died of metastatic lung cancer.

On “Benson,” ABC’s hit sitcom, Auberjonois played Clayton Runnymede Endicott III, trading barbs with the show’s star Robert Guillaume from 1979 to 1986.

He followed that up in the 1990s by playing the alien Odo on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

In the early 2000s, he appeared in 71 episodes of the ABC drama “Boston Legal.”

Auberjonois also guest-starred on multiple television shows over more than three decades.

On the big screen, he was also known for his collaborations with director Robert Altman, appearing in the Altman films “M.A.S.H.,” “Brewster McCloud,” “McCabe & Mrs. Miller” and “Images.”

Other film roles included “Pete ‘n’ Tillie” (1972), “The Hindenburg” (1975), “King Kong” (1976),”Eyes of Laura Mars” (1978), “Walker” (1987), “My Best Friend Is a Vampire” (1988), “Inspector Gadget” (1999), and “Eulogy” (2004).