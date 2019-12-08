5 nights of freeway ramp closures start Sunday

SAN DIEGO — Five nights of freeway connector ramp closures near Kearny Mesa were scheduled to begin Sunday, Caltrans officials said.

The closures, which affect Interstate 15, state Route 52 and state Route 163 connector ramps, were scheduled between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday so crews could tackle pavement work.

The ramps affected by the closures include:

Northbound I-15 to eastbound and westbound SR-52

Southbound I-15 to eastbound and westbound SR-52

Eastbound and westbound SR-52 to northbound I-15

Northbound and southbound SR-163 to eastbound and westbound SR-52