2 mobile homes burn, residents evacuated

SAN DIEGO — Two mobile homes burned Sunday in Lincoln Park, and 10 residents of a mobile home park were evacuated, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 9:04 a.m. at 325 54th St. and the first fire trucks arrived at 9:08 a.m.

At about 9:30 a.m., firefighters were still battling the flames at the two mobile homes, which were built of aluminum and light wood, said Battalion Chief Rick Bollard of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego Gas & Electric workers were on the way to the scene to deal with wires down that were causing a “power issue,” Bollard said.