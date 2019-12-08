1 injured after fire tears through apartment complex

EL CAJON, Calif. — One person was slightly burned and 23 people were displaced when a fire swept through multiple units in an apartment building in El Cajon Sunday, authorities said.

The fire inside the apartment building at 745 E. Bradley Ave. started Sunday afternoon, according to the San Miguel Fire And Rescue Department.

The fire damaged nine units, the fire department reported.

One person burned his hands in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to find temporary housing for those displaced.