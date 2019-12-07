Woman hurt after running in front of car

SAN DIEGO — A 19-year-old woman was injured Saturday when she ran into the path of a car, authorities said.
The crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Linda Vista Road, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
A 19-year-old man was eastbound on Linda Vista Road in a 2016 Toyota Prius when the woman ran across the street “between two controlled intersections into the path of the Prius,” Heims said.
The woman suffered a broken pelvis and other injuries that were not believed life-threatening, he said.
Alcohol did not appear to be a factor, he said.
32.770330 -117.188301