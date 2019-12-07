Poway business plans to pay employees out of pocket after boil water advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- Owners of at least one business in Poway will be paying their employees out of pocket after they were forced to close for a week.

Elmer Rodriguez is the owner of Coney Island Pizza. He told FOX 5 he plans on paying his employees out of his own pocket.

Coney Island Pizza is one of many restaurants that were forced to close because of a citywide boil water advisory that started last weekend and ended Friday.

Saturday was the first day all restaurants reopened. Fortunately, Rodriguez says there is a lot of support from the community. His phone has been ringing nonstop with hungry customers since he reopened.

The City of Poway is also planning an "Eat Big, Tip Big" campaign starting next week.

"Poway is just a wonderful community. People here give us a lot of support," Rodriguez said.