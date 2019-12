SAN DIEGO — A taxi driver was injured Saturday when his Toyota Prius taxi and a Kia Rio crashed in the Hillcrest neighborhood, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The accident happened at 4:57 p.m. on northbound state Route 163 near the Richmond Street offramp, according to a CHP incident log.

A CHP officer reported that the taxi driver was bleeding from the forehead and needed paramedics.

Both vehicles were on the right shoulder of the offramp.