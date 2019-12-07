Mother stabbed by son while cooking breakfast, police say

SAN DIEGO — A woman was stabbed in the stomach Saturday while cooking breakfast in a Barrio Logan home, allegedly by her own son.

The unidentified victim is a 46-year-old woman who was attacked in her kitchen in a home in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue at 10:21 a.m., according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Her wounds were not considered life-threatening.

“The victim was cooking breakfast in the kitchen when she was approached by her son, Samuel Barboza. Samuel was armed with a pocket knife and he stabbed his mother in the stomach area for no reason,” police said in a statement. “Another relative in the household called the police and Samuel was taken into custody without incident. The suspect may be suffering from a mental disorder.”

Barboza was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Central Division detectives responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation.

