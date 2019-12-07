Man fractures spine in rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — A man is in the hospital after his car crashed Saturday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

It happened around 6:10 a.m. at 2500 La Jolla Parkway in La Jolla.

Police said a 59-year-old man was driving a 2001 Toyota Tundra westbound when he experienced a possible medical condition, causing him to lose control of the car.

The car veered to the left and hit a raised concrete median. The vehicle then rolled over a couple of times.

The driver sustained a spinal fracture and was transported to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at (888) 580-8477

