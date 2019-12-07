Giant Ralphie goes on display outside ‘A Christmas Story’ house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Christmas is just around the corner -- and Ralphie wants you to know it!

A 20-foot-tall gigantic Ralphie was on display Saturday in front of the "A Christmas Story" house.

It's from the classic scene in "A Christmas Story" when Ralphie is forced to put on his bunny pajamas that came from Aunt Clare.

The giant Ralphie was made by Inflatable Images out of Brunswick, Ohio. Inflatable Images also debuted a 20-foot-tall inflatable leg lamp this year. The iconic leg lamp was also featured in the movie, a portion of which was filmed in Cleveland.

The leg lamp's official debut was at the finish line of the A Christmas Story Run 5K/10K on December 7. From there, it will be installed on the side lawn of the A Christmas Story House & Museum. You can view the inflatable leg lamp outside the museum beginning December 9.