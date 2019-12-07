County roads flood in latest storm

SAN DIEGO — Heavy rain flooded several roads throughout San Diego County Saturday, causing a headache for drivers.

In Otay Mesa, crews monitored flooding around Airway and La Media roads. In the Tijuana River Valley, runoff water poured into the United States, flooding at least one road and bringing with it the strong smell of sewage.

Meanwhile, vehicles in Spring Valley could be seen driving through flooding on Quarry Road until it was shut down for most of the afternoon, forcing drivers to find another way around.

Residents familiar with the road told FOX 5 it’s not unusual for it to flood after rainfall.

“You can’t drive through it because you really don’t know how deep it is,” one driver said. “It’s flowing very fast and it will take you away.”

The passing storm is expected to bring rainfall to the county throughout the weekend.