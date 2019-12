NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A car crashed off a freeway in National City Saturday and traveled several feet down an embankment, the California Highway Patrol said.

The car was traveling along eastbound state Route 54 when its driver lost control, CHP officials said. The vehicle left the freeway and traveled down a small hill, where it came to rest at the bottom of an embankment.

According to the CHP, no one was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.