Car catches fire on freeway off-ramp

Posted 4:00 PM, December 7, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters responded to a car fire on the Imperial Avenue off-ramp of northbound Interstate 805 Saturday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Flames could be seen coming from underneath a tan Toyota Camry on the right shoulder of the freeway at 12:37 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. The occupants were out of the vehicle.

Shortly after the car fire, two trucks were involved in a separate accident nearby in the center divider, the fire department said. There was no immediate information on possible injuries.

