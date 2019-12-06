Woman hit by car, badly hurt trying to cross street

SAN DIEGO — A 59-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a Mountain View street, police said Friday.

The collision was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday on Logan Avenue, just west of Interstate 805, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 65-year-old man was driving a 2018 Subaru Outback eastbound when he struck the 59-year-old woman as she ran south across Logan Avenue outside of a crosswalk, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured pelvis as well as several facial fractures, the officer said.

The Subaru driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

