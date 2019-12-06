Stolen gun found near Salinas elementary school

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Extra police patrols will be in force Friday around an elementary school in Monterey Park where a firearm stolen in a home break-in was found on the perimeter of the campus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, an additional search of the campus will be conducted before school resumes (today), and the Monterey Park Police Department will provide extra patrol and visibility on and around the campus,” police said in a statement.

The firearm was found about 1:15 p.m. Thursday outside Repetto Elementary School at 650 Grandridge Ave., according to the department.

The school and the surrounding area were searched by officers and a dog, police said.

“No additional weapons were located and there have been no known threats made to the school,” the statement said.

It was determined the gun had been stolen during a residential burglary in the 600 block of Garfield Avenue and appeared to have been dropped there by a burglary suspect. The burglary was reported when the homeowners returned home from work Thursday afternoon, police said.

“The Monterey Park Police Department and Alhambra Unified School District have an excellent working relationship and take the safety and security of students and school staff very seriously,” police said.