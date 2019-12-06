Pop-up restaurant with dining ‘domes’ coming to Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO — A pop-up dining experience known as “Dinner with a View” is coming to San Diego next year.

The touring restaurant places an emphasis on a meal’s visual experience by bringing “domes,” which look like giant bubbles, into an open dining space. In San Diego’s case, that open space will be at Liberty Station from February 6 to March 8.

The chef who will be preparing the food while the pop-up is in San Diego has not yet been announced.

Reservations go on sale Friday and will cost $199.99 for the dome and $109.99 per dinner guest. Each reservation requires a minimum of four people and can accommodate a maximum of six people.

In addition to its planned stop in San Diego, Dinner with a View has visits scheduled for Vancouver, Chicago and Washington, D.C., next year.

More information is available on the pop-up’s website.