Police ID woman allegedly shot to death by father of her children

SAN DIEGO — Police on Friday identified a woman who was fatally shot in City Heights Thursday morning.

Authorities said 29-year-old Julia Serrano was shot in the chest after an argument turned violent.

Serrano and a 28-year-old man were seen arguing in front of a home along the 3800 block of 46th Street at about 5:42 a.m. The San Diego Police Department said witnesses reported seeing the man shoot Serrano, who was left lying on the sidewalk.

The man, who police identified as Fernando Avila, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody once officers arrived. Police said Thursday details of the current relationship between Serrano and Avila was unclear but that the two had children together.

Police said they had not received any reports of domestic violence prior to Thursday’s shooting.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.