Local man posted YouTube videos threatening gun violence, police say after arrest

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of posting YouTube videos threatening gun violence linked to San Diego, police said Friday.

The San Diego Joint Terrorism Task Force received a tip on Monday about “very distressing YouTube videos threatening firearm violence linked to San Diego,” according to San Diego Police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi. Following an investigation, agents and officers from the task force determined Steven Homoki, 30, was responsible for the videos and on Thursday served a search warrant at his Spring Valley home.

Authorities arrested Homoki and booked him into San Diego County Jail for possession of an assault weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine and child endangerment. Authorities seized several firearms from his residence.

Homoki is scheduled to appear in San Diego Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.