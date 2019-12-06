House fire causes $70K in damages

SAN DIEGO — A house fire in the Mountain View neighborhood displaced one resident Friday and resulted in an estimated $70,000 worth of monetary losses.

The non-injury blaze in the 4500 block of Ocean View Boulevard erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke issuing from an unoccupied single-story, bungalow-style residence just west of Interstate 805, the city agency reported. It took the personnel less than 10 minutes to extinguish the flames.

This is a home on Ocean View Blv that caught fire at about 11am Fri. One resident was home but not hurt. SDFD firefighters put the fire out within ten min & prevented it from spreading to nearby homes. #firefighter pic.twitter.com/kroxd9HtUw — SDFD (@SDFD) December 6, 2019

The American Red Cross was called in to help the person who lives in the home arrange for emergency shelter.

The fire caused about $55,000 in structural damage and destroyed contents valued at a total of $15,000, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.