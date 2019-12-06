House fire causes $70K in damages

SAN DIEGO — A house fire in the Mountain View neighborhood displaced one resident Friday and resulted in an estimated $70,000 worth of monetary losses.

The non-injury blaze in the 4500 block of Ocean View Boulevard erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke issuing from an unoccupied single-story, bungalow-style residence just west of Interstate 805, the city agency reported. It took the personnel less than 10 minutes to extinguish the flames.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the person who lives in the home arrange for emergency shelter.

The fire caused about $55,000 in structural damage and destroyed contents valued at a total of $15,000, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

