Hit-and-run driver leaves pedestrian with head injuries

SAN DIEGO — A man suffered serious head injuries when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Hillcrest Friday, police said.

The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of Front Street near West Washington Avenue, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The pedestrian, a 64-year-old man, was bleeding from his head when officers arrived, and paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of serious head injuries, Martinez said.

The driver of the involved vehicle, described as a gray Dodge Ram pickup, fled the scene following the crash, Martinez said.