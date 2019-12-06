Police chase, standoff shut down freeway near Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO — Officers chased a driver who got out of his car and started pacing around the freeway early Friday, shutting down traffic on Interstate 805 near Mission Valley.

Police originally spotted the man standing outside of his car on the side of the freeway around 5:15 a.m. When officers pulled up, the man hopped back in his car and took off, driving around 90 mph with police close behind, according to California Highway Patrol.

Eventually the man stopped and got back out of his car near the I-805 connector to Interstate 8. Officers blocked all southbound lanes as the man paced back and forth between empty freeway lanes, eventually sitting on a railing of the bridge.

Southbound I-805 was reopened around 6:15 a.m., though a long line of cars were stopped from transferring to both east and westbound I-8, as the ramp remained completely closed.

Crisis negotiators could be seen trying to communicate with the man as other officers waited at their vehicles further up the ramp.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.