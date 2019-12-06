Boil water advisory lifts in Poway

POWAY, Calif. — A boil water advisory that was announced nearly a week ago in Poway was lifted Friday evening.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus told FOX 5 the advisory was lifted following the latest round of water testing.

“Effective immediately, the precautionary boil water advisory has been cancelled,” the City of Poway said. “Poway water customers can use tap water for all purposes.”

[12/6 – 6 p.m. UPDATE] Effective immediately, the precautionary boil water advisory has been cancelled. Poway water customers can use tap water for all purposes. To read the notice and tips on what to do, https://t.co/t35MetKALZ. — City of Poway (@cityofpoway) December 7, 2019

The City of Poway issued its first-ever citywide boil water advisory Nov. 30 after residents reported seeing discolored tap water the night before. Officials said they believed tap water was compromised when rainwater entered the water distribution system.

In the days that followed, city officials distributed bottled water to Poway residents and said resuming normal water service was their top priority.

Poway officials said Wednesday they were proceeding with additional water testing, despite receiving early test results that met state standards.

Later on Wednesday, a state official said the city would be cited for its use of an out-of-compliance water system. The official said Poway’s reservoir is connected to the city’s storm drain, which is not in compliance with state regulations.

Poway officials said at the time they were surprised by the state official’s comments and had believed the city’s water system was in line with state standards.

All restaurants in the area were closed as the city worked to find a solution. Some restaurants received waivers to open under modified health permits until the boil water advisory was resolved.

City officials announced Friday morning they were expecting the last round of test results to arrive by the evening.