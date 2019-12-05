× Woman shot, killed on City Heights street

SAN DIEGO — A woman was shot in the chest and killed in City Heights Thursday morning.

Police said the woman was shot around 5:30 a.m. on 45th Street, about a block south of University Avenue.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting but officers said they were questioning a “person of interest.” Police found the woman lying in the street and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been a domestic violence incident.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.