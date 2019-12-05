Woman shot, killed on City Heights street

Posted 6:19 AM, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33AM, December 5, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A woman was shot in the chest and killed in City Heights Thursday morning.

Police said the woman was shot around 5:30 a.m. on 45th Street, about a block south of University Avenue.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting but officers said they were questioning a “person of interest.” Police found the woman lying in the street and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been a domestic violence incident.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.747724 by -117.097648.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.