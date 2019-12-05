Woman robs bank near MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a woman who robbed a bank in the Miramar neighborhood Thursday night.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a woman entered the Wells Fargo Bank in the 9200 block of Miramar Boulevard, approached the teller and demanded money, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims. The woman then left through the front door.

The woman was described as black with brown eyes and black-and-grey hair, 5’6″ tall and estimated to be in her 40s. She was wearing a baggie grey hoodie and dark pants during the robbery.

Robbery detectives are investigating.