Woman enters guilty plea in Border Patrol chase that killed her uncle

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman who caused her uncle’s death while fleeing the U.S. Border Patrol in Otay Ranch pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Kyleigh Marsay Polite of Sacramento, 30, faces up to six years in state prison when she is sentenced Jan. 6 for the pursuit and crash that killed her uncle, Larry Dean Passmore, 54, of Sacramento. Three other people — identified by authorities as undocumented immigrants — were injured in the April 25 crash on state Route 125.

USBP spokesman Theron Francisco said the pursuit began shortly before 7 a.m., when Border Patrol personnel saw a group of people suspected of illegally entering the United States get into a silver 2002 Acura MDX off Alta Road in Otay Mesa.

When the agents tried to pull her over, the driver of the SUV — later identified as Polite — refused to yield, continuing to the north onto SR-125, Francisco said.

Near Olympic Parkway in Chula Vista, the Acura skidded out of control, overturned and rolled side over side several times, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Passmore died at the scene, while Polite and the three other passengers — two men and a woman from Mexico, ages 18, 21 and 25, respectively — were hospitalized.