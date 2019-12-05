Woman disappears after day trip to San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A 53-year-old woman has been missing for more than a week after coming to San Diego for a spa treatment, according to her family and friends.

Izetta Burney was last seen on Nov. 24 in her home town of Victorville, California. She told her daughter that she was driving to San Diego that day to go to a spa. Later that day, she called her daughter and said she was heading back to Victorville, but she never arrived home.

Calls to Burney’s cell phone go straight to voicemail, and her credit cards have not been used since her disappearance, according to a friend of Burney’s daughter, who contacted FOX 5.

Burney was driving a 2008 four-door black BMW 528 sedan with California license plate 7EXG207. Her car has not been found.

Burney is described as a black woman, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 lbs. She has “Izetta” tattooed on her right arm. She was last wearing a black top and black spandex pants.

Anyone with information about her visit to San Diego or subsequent disappearance should contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 760-552-6800 and refer to case number 071903640.