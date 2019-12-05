× The Aeronauts

I got the DVD of this sent to me a few days before they screened it at the Reading Town Square, but I opted to see it on the big screen. That was a great choice. It was shot beautifully, although having a slight fear of heights, made this nerve wracking at times. Don’t go if you got vertigo!

The movie takes place in 1862, which had my wife ask, “Has Eddie Redmayne ever played a character in modern times?”

He plays real life scientist/meteorologist James Glaisher, who broke a record for taking a balloon up to the highest altitude [that’s not a spoiler alert, because I didn’t tell you what happens to him]. It’s a shame that the smart, tough female character, Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones, who co-starred with Redmayne in The Theory of Everything), is completely fictional.

Amelia (whose antics here put Amelia Earhardt to shame) is haunted by a past tragedy, and she also believes the crowd watching them go up, up and away, in a primitive balloon….deserve a bit of a show.

Glaisher is the stiff upper lip (it will get stiffer with some of the temperatures they hit up there). He’s more into his scientific data on weather patterns. Unfortunately, the first half of the movie is a bit boring. Yet the 3rd act is so stunning it makes up for that.

There’s an inspirational score by Oscar-winning Steven Price, and the sound design here is terrific.

I’ve always thought hot air balloons were dicey. Sometimes the ones in Del Mar are caught by the wind and end up making an emergency landing in a backyard. And I remember five years ago a balloon hit power lines and killed a few people associated with a women’s college basketball team.

There was also a time in the early 1920s, when a balloon race in Paris was hit with a storm, and lightning struck five balloons, killing the people piloting them. Those thoughts were in my mind as we watched the first flight, when a partner (Himesh Patel of Yesterday) warns him of some nasty clouds.

I’m giving this 2 ½ stars out of 5. It would’ve gotten another star if the story wasn’t mostly fictional.