South Bay community holds forum for cross-border sewage solutions

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- The issue of cross-border sewage in the Tijuana River Valley continues to be a top priority and topic for discussion among local leadership and residents in San Diego County as community members held a forum in Imperial Beach Thursday.

Motivated residents, eager for change, listened to the latest information on what local leaders are doing to work toward a solution on cross-border sewage.

A representative from San Diego councilwoman Vivian Moreno’s office gave a report on the councilwoman’s September visit to Washington, D.C., noting three bills in the works for 2020 that would get our region more funding.

A mechanical engineer presented various technology being used in other regions that would help more effectively treat sewage water.

Despite Imperial Beach City Council passing a resolution Wednesday evening that calls on the federal government for aid and continued funding for projects already underway in the Tijuana River Valley, there are local residents and activists who aren’t completely on board with the plan. Many of those residents believe a lot of the discussions between city and county officials have happened without input from the public.

“It's just not the way to make decisions that are long term. We're going to be living with this for the next 30, 40, 50 years … so we want it done right the first time,” said Leon Benham, executive director of Citizens for Coastal Conservancy.