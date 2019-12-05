Some Poway restaurants receive waivers to reopen during boil water order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- Poway's boil water advisory extended into its sixth day Thursday, with 169 businesses still waiting for state regulators to give them the OK to reopen their doors after being ordered to shut down.

Some business owners have figured out a workaround to the water issues, but it wasn’t an easy road.

”They have this modified health permit. I’ve never heard of it and I’ve been in the restaurant industry since I was four years old,” said Marsha Kaminiski, owner of Kaminski's Sports Bar.

Kaminski says after paying around $1,000 in permitting fees and mitigation equipment, she was able to reopen her doors to the public with a scaled back menu.

Twenty-one other business have been able to access the health permit modifications as well.

There is still no definitive timetable to when the citywide boil water order will be lifted.