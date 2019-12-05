SDSU to make announcement regarding stadium

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University was expected to make an announcement about its Aztec Stadium in Mission Valley Thursday afternoon.

The announcement was expected nearly two months after SDSU officials shared plans to offer the City of San Diego up to $68.2 million for the 132 acres that surround SDCCU Stadium.

The university plans to build a new stadium for the Aztec football team that would seat 35,000 fans, along with develop the surrounding area with mixed-use shops and housing.

San Diego State says their stadium configuration could be expanded to 50,000 seats to possibly house an NFL team, should one choose to move to San Diego in the future.