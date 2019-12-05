SDSU to make announcement regarding stadium

Posted 4:40 PM, December 5, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University was expected to make an announcement about its Aztec Stadium in Mission Valley Thursday afternoon.

The announcement was expected nearly two months after SDSU officials shared plans to offer the City of San Diego up to $68.2 million for the 132 acres that surround SDCCU Stadium.

The university plans to build a new stadium for the Aztec football team that would seat 35,000 fans, along with develop the surrounding area with mixed-use shops and housing.

San Diego State says their stadium configuration could be expanded to 50,000 seats to possibly house an NFL team, should one choose to move to San  Diego in the future.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.