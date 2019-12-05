Robbers knock on door, beat woman’s son at East County home

SAN DIEGO — A man was injured in a violent robbery at a home near El Cajon Wednesday night.

The robbery happened just before 9 p.m. at a home on 5 D Drive, north of Greenfield Drive, in the unincorporated Bostonia area, police said.

Deputies were told by the homeowner and her son that they heard a knock at the front door and when they opened it, three masked robbers, armed with weapons, forced their way into the home, according to Sgt. David Chandroo.

Once inside the home, one of the intruders hit the homeowner’s son in the head. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Chandroo said. The homeowner was not hurt.

The robbers took items from the home and ran off. They were all wearing black clothing and either a mask or bandana to cover their faces, Chandroo said.