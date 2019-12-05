Employees held at gunpoint in GameStop robbery

SAN DIEGO — Two men held employees at gunpoint before taking off with video game consoles at a store in Serra Mesa Wednesday night.

The robbers entered the GameStop on Murphy Canyon Road, near Aero Drive, around 8:30 p.m. One of the men pointed a gun at employees and ordered them into a back room before scooping up several gaming systems from a stock room.

The robbers left in a white vehicle, according to San Diego Police Department.

Police said the employees were unable to leave the back room on their own, though officers didn’t clarify if they were tied up or simply locked inside. Eventually a customer walked into the store and freed them. No one was hurt.

The robbers wore dark clothing but a detailed description was not available.