Rep. Duncan Hunter urged to stop voting in House by Ethics Committee

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee urged Rep. Duncan Hunter in a letter on Thursday to stop voting on legislation and other matters on the House floor after he pleaded guilty earlier this week to campaign finance violations.

The committee notified the California Republican that his plea brings into effect a House rule stating that members convicted of certain crimes should refrain from voting. The letter noted that the rule exists “to preserve public confidence in the legislative process when a sitting Member of Congress has been convicted of a serious crime.”

Although the rule is not mandatory, the committee said, “we emphasize in the strongest possible terms that if you violate the clear principles of this provision — that is, for example, by voting in the House — you risk subjecting yourself to action by this Committee, and by the House, in addition to any other disciplinary action that may be initiated in connection with your criminal conviction.”

Duncan most recently voted on the House floor Wednesday, according to the House clerk, the day after he had pleaded guilty. He did not vote Thursday.

Hunter’s San Diego attorney, Devin Burstein, had “no comment” regarding the letter.

