Police investigate overnight salon break-ins

SAN DIEGO -- Police are investigating two salon break-ins that happened within 6 miles of each other in Hillcrest and Bay Park early Thursday morning.

The first was reported around 3:09 a.m. at a salon off Denver Street. Police say someone attempted to break in but never made it inside the business.

"It's surprising to me," owner Laura Eversze said. "We don't have any electronics, we don't have computers. We have a cash register but we don't keep any money here."

Eversze said the location has a history of break-ins and has since been reinforced against such incidents. But now she's determining what else she can do to protect her business.

"I've had my house broken into before, so it feels like a violation that somebody comes in and goes through your stuff," Eversze said. "But it could have been worse. We're just trying to figure out if we need to shore it up, put cameras up -- whatever we need to do, we'll do."

The second break-in happened at a salon on Goldfinch Street in Hillcrest around 3:45 a.m. The owner told FOX 5 this is the seventh time her business has been broken into. In addition to shattering a glass door, the thieves stole some electronic equipment inside, the owner said.

Last month, a similar string of break-ins were reported in the Normal Heights and North Park areas. Police haven't said whether they believe the break-ins are related.