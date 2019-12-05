Woman hit by truck, traffic blocked near Coronado Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A truck hit a woman walking along Harbor Drive in Barrio Logan Thursday morning, leading police to shut down the busy thoroughfare during rush hour.

The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. near Sigsbee Street, just north of Coronado Bridge, officials said. A man driving a Toyota Tacoma hit the woman from behind as she walked in the road.

The 54-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police confirmed, but they did not share further details about the victim.

All northbound lanes of Harbor Drive were closed starting at Sigsbee Street, and all but one of southbound lanes were closed from the same point. A long line of cars could be seen making their way off of Harbor to take other routes.

Around 7:30 a.m., police started reopening lanes, though traffic was still moving slowly.

