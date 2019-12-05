× Padres to get outfielder in trade with Rays

SAN DIEGO – The Padres continue to reshape their outfield by making yet another trade.

The Friars will acquire outfielder Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tommy Pham in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe and a prospect, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday.

The trade deal is expected to be completed Friday, Kevin Acee reports.

