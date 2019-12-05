Padres to get outfielder in trade with Rays

Tommy Pham #29 of the Tampa Bay Rays rounds the bases after his home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 08, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – The Padres continue to reshape their outfield by making yet another trade.

The Friars will acquire outfielder Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tommy Pham in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe and a prospect, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday.

The trade deal is expected to be completed Friday, Kevin Acee reports.

