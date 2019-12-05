More beaches closed for swimming due to sewage contamination

SAN DIEGO — County environmental health officials expanded their ongoing closure of coastal waters Thursday to include the Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines due to sewage-contaminated water.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health kept its existing water contact closure from the U.S.-Mexico border to the Imperial Beach shoreline in effect Wednesday after rainfall this week caused contaminated water in the Tijuana River to continue flowing into U.S. waterways.

County officials regularly issue beach closures after rainstorms due to contaminated flows from the river and have placed water contact closure signs to alert beachgoers. The closures will remain in place until water samples meet state health standards.

County officials also warned residents Wednesday to avoid coastal waters for 72 hours after rainfall and to avoid contact with urban runoff.

Residents can find information on beach closures at www.sdbeachinfo.com or by calling 619-338-2073. Residents can also find information on the Tijuana River by contacting the San Diego division of the International Boundary and Water Commission at 619-662-7600.