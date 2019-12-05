× Kevin Faulconer joins mayoral coalition to combat climate change

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Thursday that he has joined a coalition of mayors across the country intended to steer policy that combats climate change and protects the environment.

Faulconer joined the Climate Mayors Steering Committee, a group of mayors of two-dozen major cities in 20 states, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. The committee plans to champion city-level action and showcase local efforts to combat climate change.

The committee is intended as a climate action and engagement offshoot of the 438-member Climate Mayors Coalition. All committee members are part of the coalition, which formed in 2014 and is chaired by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Faulconer joined that coalition in 2016.

“In San Diego, we are setting the standard when it comes to expanding the use of renewable energy, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and growing our green economy,” Faulconer said. “We have a lot to share, and by working together we can make an even greater impact.”

Faulconer said he has shepherded multiple local initiatives to increase the use of clean energy sources and limit greenhouse gas emissions and pollution, including removing parking requirements for housing developments near public transit stations and launching a joint-powers authority to buy and sell energy in competition with private companies like San Diego Gas & Electric.

“Cities are clearly taking the lead to address climate change,” city of San Diego Sustainability Department Director Cody Hooven said. “When we’re successful, which San Diego has been, it’s because we have the support of our residents and businesses who see value in things like clean energy, choices in mobility, and sustainable communities.”

Information on the Climate Mayors Coalition can be found at climatemayors.org.