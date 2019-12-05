Breaking News: House to draft impeachment articles against Trump

Fire destroys recently purchased RV

Posted 11:17 AM, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19AM, December 5, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A fire tore through a recently purchased RV in a parking lot in Ramona Thursday.

The non-injury blaze was reported around 8:55 a.m. in a parking lot on Sixth Street near Main Street, Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Thomas Shoots said.

Cal Fire has three stations nearby, so firefighters got to the scene quickly and were able to subdue the flames within 10 minutes, Shoots said.

The owner told firefighters he bought the RV a few days ago and was planning on taking it on a trip, but was not living in the vehicle at the time of the fire, the spokesman said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available, but the vehicle was a total loss, Shoots said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

