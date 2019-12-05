City administration building evacuated due to possible asbestos

Posted 4:17 PM, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, December 5, 2019

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Administration Building was evacuated Thursday afternoon while authorities investigate possible asbestos in the lobby area.

According to a memo sent to city workers and posted online by an employee in a city council office, a contractor working on the sprinkler system in the lobby around 2 p.m. accidentally dislodged a section of the ceiling that crashed to the ground.

“Immediate action was taken to isolate and contain the material,” according to the memo. “This afternoon we are having the air quality tested to affirm or rule out the existence of asbestos particulates.”

All employees were advised to leave the building — while bypassing the lobby. The memo states that the building is expected to be closed for the rest of the day but reopen Friday.

Google Map for coordinates 32.716942 by -117.162631.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.