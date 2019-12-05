City administration building evacuated due to possible asbestos

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Administration Building was evacuated Thursday afternoon while authorities investigate possible asbestos in the lobby area.

According to a memo sent to city workers and posted online by an employee in a city council office, a contractor working on the sprinkler system in the lobby around 2 p.m. accidentally dislodged a section of the ceiling that crashed to the ground.

“Immediate action was taken to isolate and contain the material,” according to the memo. “This afternoon we are having the air quality tested to affirm or rule out the existence of asbestos particulates.”

All employees were advised to leave the building — while bypassing the lobby. The memo states that the building is expected to be closed for the rest of the day but reopen Friday.