Bugatti built from Legos can reach 12 mph

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Legoland unveiled a life-sized and fully drivable Bugatti made of Lego bricks Thursday, which will remain on display at the theme park through the holidays.

The 5.3-horsepower Bugatti Chiron is made from more than one million Lego Technic elements and took more than 13,000 hours to design and complete, according to Legoland. It also features a rear spoiler, front and back lights, working speedometer and a detachable steering wheel.

Although the real Chiron can reach up to 300 mph, the fully functional Lego vehicle can reach speeds of 12 mph and was constructed without the use of glue to hold it together.

“The resemblance of the two cars from a distance is striking, but as guests get closer to the Lego version, they will be amazed by the interconnected triangular segments that make up the body of this one-of-a-kind vehicle,” Legoland said in a statement.

The 1:1 replica will be on display at The Big Shop at Legoland California at 1 Legoland Drive for a limited time.